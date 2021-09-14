VOLLEYBALL
Archbold 3 Delta 0
Wauseon 3 Bryan 1
Evergreen 3 Liberty Center 0
Swanton 3 Patrick Henry 0
Paulding 3 Edgerton 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Bryan 4 St. Marys 2
Evergreen 6 Rossford 0 (Game called in 2nd half due to weather)
BOYS SOCCER
Delta 11 Swanton 2
Archbold 0 Wauseon 0 (Postponed in 1st half due to lightning)
GIRLS TENNIS
Bryan 5 Defiance 0
Archbold 5 Ayersville 0
GIRLS GOLF
Wauseon 191 Defiance 207
BOYS GOLF
Montpelier 173 Hilltop 218
Edgerton 182 Fairview 185 Antwerp 196
Stryker 204 Holgate 238
North Central 166 Fayette (no team score)
Pettisville 184 Edon (no team score)
Be the first to comment on "Fall Sports Scoreboard For September 14th, 2021"