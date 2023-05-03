Fayette High School Heads To The Beach For 2023 Prom

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Fayette High School held their prom this past weekend. The prom was held at the Shady Brook Acres Hitching Post on County Road T just north of Napoleon in Henry County.

The prom began at 6:00 p.m. and lasted until 11:00 p.m.

The venue where the prom was held was beautifully decorated inside, with the outside featuring a large pond, gazebo, waterfall with bridge and more.

Prom goers met before hand at Harrison Lake for pictures, but also stood outside before prom began to take pictures in front of the waterfall.

Later that night when prom had concluded, all everyone went on over to the Fayette High School to enjoy festivities held at the After Prom.

Students were able to participate in many events that night including axe throwing. It was a fun evening for everyone who was able to attend.