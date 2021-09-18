Fayette Man Receives Prison Sentence After Pleading Guilty To Domestic Violence & Abduction

A Fayette, Ohio man was sentenced on September 15, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Mark Phillips, 46, previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence and Abduction. He did knowingly, by force or threat, restrain the liberty of another under circumstances which created a risk of physical harm to the other person, or placed them in fear, and he did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a household member.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Phillips to prison for 30 months for each count, to be served concurrently with one another, and consecutively with Defiance County Common Pleas Court, case no. 17CR12733, and Williams County Common Pleas Court, case no. 17CR031, for a total prison term of 80 months.