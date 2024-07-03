Fayette Man Sentenced For Traffic Accident That Killed Three

A Fayette man, formerly of Morenci, Michigan, Adon Glass, was sentenced to nine months in jail for causing a traffic accident that resulted in three fatalities.

The sentencing took place in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, where Glass faced three misdemeanor charges of vehicular manslaughter.

As part of a plea deal, four more serious felony charges were dismissed.

Adon Glass, 21, was sentenced to 270 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) for three counts of vehicular manslaughter, each classified as a second-degree misdemeanor.

This sentence represents the maximum penalty for these charges, with each count carrying a 90-day sentence to be served consecutively. Additionally, Judge Scott Haselman imposed a one-year suspension of Glass’ driver’s license.

As part of the plea negotiations, three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide (second-degree felonies) and one count of aggravated vehicular assault (a third-degree felony) were dismissed. These felony charges alleged that Glass was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident, which resulted in the deaths of three individuals and the injury of a fourth person.

The charges stemmed from a two-vehicle collision on April 28, 2023, on U.S. 20 near Lyons in northeast Fulton County. As previously reported by The Village Reporter (Two People Killed In Two-Vehicle Collision In Fulton County – The Village Reporter ), the crash claimed the lives of two adults from Toledo, Cara Charland (32) and Robert Thomas Jr. (37), as well as a juvenile passenger, Rosalie Thomas (1). Another child in the vehicle, Yvonne Thomas (9), was injured.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Glass was driving a Volkswagen hatchback that collided with a Chrysler Sedan driven by Charland. The Chrysler flipped and caught fire, leading to the immediate deaths of Charland and Robert Thomas Jr., while Rosalie Thomas succumbed to her injuries weeks later.

Glass pleaded no contest to the charges on May 17 and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered, and his bond was continued until sentencing.

During the sentencing, four family members of the victims provided statements, with three addressing the court directly. They expressed their grief and anger towards Glass, describing the profound impact of their loss.

Glass remained composed during the hearing and expressed his remorse, stating that he thinks about the incident every day and is truly sorry for his actions. His attorney, Stevin Groth, emphasized that Glass had no malicious intent and described the situation as tragic. Judge Haselman acknowledged Glass’ young age and remarked that he would have to live with the consequences of his actions for the rest of his life.

Fulton County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Kennedy highlighted Glass’ history of reckless driving, noting four prior speeding offenses between the ages of 17 and 19. Kennedy recommended the maximum sentence allowable for the misdemeanor offenses.