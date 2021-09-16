FCF Seeks Proposals For Summer 2022 Show Fountain City Festival

The FCF, headquartered in Bryan, Ohio, is seeking proposals from directors for a summer 2022 musical. The FCF Board is looking for a musical aimed at adults suggested by a director who is willing to bring the show to life.

The director is responsible for getting the show on the stage, but he or she is backed by a full production team. The FCF Board recruits individuals to handle set design and construction, costumes, vocal direction, choreography, lighting and sound, promotion, ticket sales, and any other required functions.

A pit orchestra is assembled to meet the show’s musical requirements. FCF shows are produced at the Arts and Education Center in downtown Bryan, typically on the last weekend in July.

Auditions are scheduled to take place in May, with rehearsals beginning by June. FCF is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to producing quality musical theater in Northwest Ohio.

Since its first production in 1999, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” the group has presented a wide variety of musicals, all suited to family audiences.

While some shows are especially written for children such as “Beauty and Beast” and “Cinderella,” others are selected for more mature audiences, including “The Secret Garden” and “Oklahoma.”

To submit a proposal, email the name of the suggested musical along with your name and qualifications to fountaincityfestival1@gmail.com by Sunday, October 10.