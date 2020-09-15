First Lady Holds Roundtable On Sickle Cell Disease

First Lady Melania Trump led a roundtable discussion on Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) at the White House today. The disease affects about 100,000 Americans in total and occurs in roughly 1 out of every 365 African-American births.

“We are surrounded today by doctors, researchers, advocates, parents, and patients–all united by our belief that a better and healthier future for our children is within our reach,” the First Lady said.

For the first time since the Reagan Administration in 1983, an American President delivered SCD messages to the Nation when President Trump did so in 2018 and 2019.

In fact, the Trump Administration has done more than any administration in history for people living with the disease, including signing the Sickle Cell Disease and Other Heritable Blood Disorders Research, Surveillance, Prevention, and Treatment Act of 2018.

“At the direction of the President, we have made huge changes to empower minority communities in many different ways like by improving infrastructure, creating better economic and workforce opportunities, and addressing health disparities in America,” said Ja’Ron Smith, Deputy Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy.

One participant in today’s event, 12-year-old Samuel Price, described having SCD as like feeling the scratch of nails on a blackboard—except feeling it “on the inside of you.”

Under President Trump, the National Institutes of Health has launched the “Cure Sickle Cell Initiative” to accelerate new genetic therapies, while the FDA has announced accelerated approval for two effective therapies.

