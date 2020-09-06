First Lady, President Critic John Bolton And Others On The Trip Deny President Used Derogatory Comments Towards Dead American Soldiers

First Lady Melania Trump has responded to a article published by The Atlantic which quoted anonymous unnamed sources claiming President Trump called fallen American soldiers “losers” and “suckers.”

The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg published the story claiming President Trump did not want to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery at the site of Battle of Belleau Wood two years ago in 2018. According to anonymous unnamed sources, The Atlantic states Trump called the cemetery “filled with losers” and referred to fallen soldiers who died at Belleau Wood as “suckers.”

Melania Trump wrote in a statement online that the “story is not true.” “[The Atlantic] story is not true,” Mrs. Trump said. “It has become a very dangerous time when anonymous sources are believed above all else, & no one knows their motivation. This is not journalism – It is activism. And it is a disservice to the people of our great nation.”

President Trump has denied the story several times in recent days when taking questions from reporters, calling the piece “a totally fake story” that was “confirmed by many people who were actually there.”

Likewise, a number of current and former White House officials who were with the president at the time of the trip say the story is untrue.

Officials who were involved in the trip, Jordan Karem, Stephen Miller, Johnny DeStefano, Sarah Sanders, Hogan Gidley, Dan Scavino, and John Bolton (who has been a critic of the President) have stated Goldberg’s story is untrue.