Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball Season Latest Cancellation Due To COVID-19

FORT WAYNE- What most people expected to happen was announced on Tuesday as Major League Baseball said there will not be a 2020 Minor League Baseball Season. The decision affects 160 teams across the United States and Canada.

“This isn’t just about fans losing the chance to watch baseball games,” TinCaps President Mike Nutter said.

“It’s about the 34 full-time staff members and their families that rely on the TinCaps for their livelihood. Our 500-plus part-time seasonal employees that make Parkview Field the No. 1 fan experience in the country. All of these people we care about won’t have games to work this season — that’s what is so impactful about losing the season.”

The team plans to announce additional events at Parkview Field now that the calendar has been cleared of TinCaps home games.

For fans worried about tickets purchased for any game in 2020, the TinCaps said they can be exchanged for any game in 2021 once the new schedule is determined. With the loss of the 2020 season, the TinCaps last game was in September of 2019 and the first game of next season is expected to be April of 2021.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner said.

“While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”