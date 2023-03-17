Four County Hosts Red Cross Blood Drive

DONATING BLOOD … Four County Career Center’s HOSA Future Health Professionals Chapter recently sponsored the Red Cross Blood Drive at the Career Center. HOSA Officers assisted in registrations, temperature checks, and as donor guides throughout the blood drive where thirty-six units of blood were collected. Shown at the Red Cross Blood Drive are (LEFT TO RIGHT) HOSA Officers Trista Bond (Hicksville) and Alexis Hamilton (Hicksville) with Four County HOSA Advisor Robin Hill, who coordinated the event. (PHOTO PROVIDED)