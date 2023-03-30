Frank Cape (1925-2023)

Frank D. Cape, age 98, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 11:08 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his family, after a brief illness.

Mr. Cape was a 1943 graduate of Edgerton High School and lifelong grain and cattle farmer.

He was member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council No. 1494, of which he was Past Grand Knight, and the Farm Bureau.

Frank D. Cape was born on Jan. 7, 1925, in Defiance County, Ohio, near Edgerton, the son of Guy C. and Agnes A. (Goebel) Cape.

He married Maralyn M. Stotz on Nov. 6, 1943, in Edgerton, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on June 4, 2018.

Survivors include three sons, James Cape, of Bryan, Ohio, Joseph (Connie) Cape, of Edgerton, and Douglas (Pat) Cape, of Kenefe, Oklahoma; two daughters, Linda (Denny) Nester, of Corunna, Indiana, and Bonnie Hoffman, of Defiance, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Donald Cape, of Edgerton.

He was also preceded in death by two sons, Gregory Allen Cape, in 1949, and Daniel Frank Cape in 2019; one grandson, Randy Bowen; five brothers, Conrad, Earl Arthur, Paul, Sherman and Kermit Cape; and three sisters, Ellen Sleesman, Rose Mary Johnson and Rita Wuebben.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 3-7 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton, followed by a scripture service at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton with the Rev. Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to St. Mary Catholic School.