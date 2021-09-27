Free “Meet the Artist” Event To Be Held September 29th At Sauder Village

Archbold, OH – Sauder Village is hosting a new “Meet the Artist” event on Wednesday, September 29 at 7:00 p.m. This free event will feature a live interview and demonstration with woodcarver Alec LaCasse at the Theater and Speakeasy at the 1920s Main Street.

Alec LaCasse is the guest artist for the 2021 Sauder Village Woodcarver’s Show and Sale. During this free “Meet the Artist” event, guests can hear Alec’s journey to becoming a successful artist, teacher and entrepreneur. Alec will also be demonstrating his woodcarving skills and guests will be encouraged to ask questions while watching Alec at work.

“Alec LaCasse is an inspiring young artist from the Detroit area whose specialty is carving the realistic face using both wood and stone,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager. “We’re looking forward to an evening of creative inspiration and fun at this live interview and demonstration at our 1920s Theater and Speakeasy.

Alec LaCasse is a sculptor of the human face and for nine years has taught thousands of artists about the art of carving the realistic face in wood. As a teacher, Alec helps artists with tools and techniques to achieve realism in human expression.

His artworks include: “Christ with a Crown of Thorns”, “Geometric Greenman” and “Sleeping Woman”. In addition to his creative carving, Alec is also the founder of the Fundamentals of Woodcarving School where he teaches both online and in person.

With more than a decade as a professional artist, he launched “The Alec LaCasse Show,” a podcast where he interviews experts in woodcarving and business. To learn more visit www.aleclacasse.com

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and guests should park at the 1920s Main Street parking lot for this evening event at Sauder Village.

The Broken Barrel Speakeasy will be open throughout the evening with a variety of Prohibition-era cocktails available for purchase. There is no admission fee for this evening event at Sauder Village.

Alec LaCasse will also be at Sauder Village for the Woodcarver’s Show and Sale on October 29 and 30. The Woodcarver’s Show & Sale is a special weekend filled with unique artistry.

Founder’s Hall will feature skilled carvers showcasing handcrafted wildlife, fish, birds, caricatures, bowls, plaques, ornaments, pens and so much more.

The show features vendor tables with carving supplies, woodcarving demonstrations and exhibit only displays. Alec will be demonstrating and teaching workshops on October 27 and 28.

Workshop details are available at https://saudervillage.org/classes-events/special-events/woodcarvers-show-sale/workshops-dinner-lecture

To learn more about the new “Meet The Artist” event call Sauder Village at 800.590.9755 or visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org