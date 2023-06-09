Fulton County Agricultural Hall Of Fame Accepting Nominations

Nominations are currently being sought for the 2023 Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame Award.

Because the agricultural industry plays an important role in the lifestyle and economy of Fulton County the Agricultural Hall of Fame was organized in 1983.

Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is the highest recognition awarded to members of the agricultural community who have made outstanding contributions to Fulton County agriculture and the county as a whole.

Qualifying recipients of the award would have made their major contribution in Ohio and have/had a long tenure in their field or endeavor, preferably 25 years or more and would include one or both: 1. A farmer or breeder who has made a major contribution to the land and the product hereof; 2. Someone who has worked in an agriculture-related activity or agri-business.

The 2023 Agricultural Hall of Fame awards will be presented at a dinner August 21, 2023, at St. Casper’s Church in Wauseon Ohio where past recipients of the award will also be invited.

A list of previous winner biographies can be found at go.osu.edu/fultoncountyhofwinners

Individuals or organizations who would like to make nominations can obtain application forms at go.osu.edu/fultonhof or at the Fulton County OSU Extension Office, 8770 State Route 108, Suite A, Wauseon, 419-337-9210.

Completed nominations should be mailed to the Extension Office or emailed to Lovejoy.59@osu.edu by July 10.

There will be a display of all Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame members at the Fulton County Fair and pictures and biographies of the current year’s recipients are also displayed in the foyer of the Robert Fulton Agriculture Center on State Route 108.