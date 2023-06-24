FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Learn Of History Center Projects

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, June 20th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Minutes from the previous meeting held on June 15th were then approved along with the current agenda and payment of the bills. The following agenda items were then approved.

– Resolution 2023-492 Increase & Transfer Appropriations for Various Departments.

– Resolution 2023-493 Enter Into Contract 2023-104 with Miller Bros. Constr. Inc for Bridge H7-2.4 Replacement on Behalf of Engineer.

– Resolution 2023-494 Approve Pay Request #7 to Rupp/Rosebrock for Contract 2022- 69 – Fulton County Fairgrounds Hog Barn Project.

– Resolution 2023-495 Approve Purchase Orders and Travel Requests.

The meeting then entered into recess at 9:04 a.m. The meeting was reconvened at 9:10 a.m. and saw Julie Brink from the Visitors Bureau, and John Swearingen, Museum Director, give a departmental update.

Julie highlighted a few things that have taken place over the past year which included turnpike advertising, digital advertising with WTOL, and a new sponsorship program. It was also mentioned that the USA’s semi quincentennial (250th) is coming up.

John Swearingen then introduced their new part-time marketing and advertising employee Kate Huskins.

John then proceeded to go over two big building projects they have going on. The first project is to do with the manor house.

This is going to be a $100,000 project which will be partly paid for with a grant from The State of Ohio. $50,000 will have to be obtained to match the grant. There is currently an anonymous donor willing to donate $25,000 to help with this.

The other project is for the Lauber Hill property which the organization now owns. They are currently removing trees and are adding a driveway and handicap accessible portable bathroom.

Planning will begin in 2025 for the USAs semi quincentennial.

Commissioners then heard from Amy Metz-Simon, JFS Director, and Merissa Kessler, JSF Assistant Director.

Amy Metz-Simon stated that they had received $18,000 for their best practices. Merissa also mentioned that JFS is doing well with Medicaid.

A family fun day took place in May which had a good turnout and Dan Shroder, Director from the State, has requested a visit as he is making his rounds throughout the state.

The last 2 PA staff members started earlier in the day and the workforce future of Fulton County was presented a few weeks ago. In addition to Swanton, Delta and Evergreen are also participating.

There are 19 enrolled this year with 9 passing the course. Out of those 9 passing students, 8 of them are currently employed. Following those presentations commissioners moved to adjourn the meeting at 9:55 p.m.

Commissioners also held a second meeting of the week on Thursday, June 22nd. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Minutes from the June 20th meeting were approved along with the current agenda. The following agenda items were then approved.

– Resolution 2023-498 Increase & Transfer Appropriations for Various Departments.

– Resolution 2023-499 Approve Personnel Request on Behalf of JFS.

– Resolution 2023-500 Approve Purchase Orders and Travel Requests.

With no other items to address the meeting was adjourned at 9:03 a.m.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com