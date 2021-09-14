Fulton County Deputies Conduct Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz designated, Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Blitz, which ran from August 20th, 2021 thru September 6th, 2021.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 71 traffic stops and issued 15 citations. The citations issued were for nine speed Violations, one OVI Refusal, three Driving Under Suspensions, one Stop Sign violation, and one for Expired Plates.

Deputies also issued 64 warnings during the Blitz. Deputies also issued one summons for Vandalism to property.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.