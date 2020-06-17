Fulton County Fair Cancelled; Junior Fair Goes On

Fulton County, Ohio-On June 16, 2020 after much deliberation and review of current state and CDC guidelines and restrictions due to Covid-19, the Fulton County Fair Board voted to hold only the Junior Fair in 2020. While this decision was one of the hardest decisions to make, the Board appreciates the input and guidance of the Fulton County Health Department, County Commissioners, and Sheriff’s Department.

The Board is also working closely with the Ohio State University Extension in Fulton County, Jr. Fair Board, and Livestock Committee to offer the safest and best experience possible for our Jr. Fair Youth.

Key factors in arriving at this decision include the guidelines set forth and the possible repercussions if not followed and the safety of our community, participants, and volunteers. Anyone who has attended the Fair knows the crowds this great event draws – between 20,000 – 85,000 per day.

The task of ensuring social distancing at these numbers would be nearly impossible thus creating the need to limit fair attendance every day. The grandstands would be limited to 1,800 spectators, with no or very limited track seating. Vendors and merchants would be required to follow all current regulations and guidelines – adding an additional cost for operation while having a substantially smaller crowd. These tasks would require an army of volunteers, which in the last few years have seen a decrease in numbers.

As one of the largest events in Northwest Ohio the board felt the responsibility to act wisely to keep the community safe and not add additional stress on our first responders and dedicated volunteers. The Board felt strongly to put the efforts in supporting our youth through the Jr. Fair. Many of the details for Jr. Fair need to be worked out and will be announced soon.

At this point however, the Jr. Fair will be open to youth with animal exhibitions and their immediate family members, Fulton County Jr. Fair Advisors including 4-H Advisors and Agricultural Education Teachers, and other pre-designated volunteers. An auction will be conducted. The length an animal can stay on grounds is still being discussed as well as show dates and weigh-in times.

The Board understands and shares the disappointment this decision will make for the community, but also recognizes that the enjoyment of the Fair so many have come to love and look forward to is not attainable in the current situation.

So, it is with the same determination and commitment that has fueled this Fair for over 160 years that the Board will move forward in planning a great Fair to be enjoyed by all in 2021.

2020 Fulton County Fair FAQ – updated June 17, 2020; these will be updated when appropriate

Q: Can we camp at the Fair?

A: All Camping registrations and payments will be applied to the 2021 Fair. Camping will only be allowed for Jr. Fair exhibitors who receive livestock pen tag assignments. You will be allowed to camp at the Fair during your animal’s stay for $20 per night. More information to follow.

Q: Can I come to the Fair?

A: The 2020 Fulton County Junior Fair will be open to youth with animal exhibitions and their immediate family members, Fulton County Jr. Fair Advisors including 4-H Advisors and Agricultural Education Teachers, and other pre-designated volunteers.

Q: Is there going to be a concert or grandstand events?

A: Unfortunately, No. Per guidelines and regulations we are required to ensure social distancing in the grandstand and are limited to approximately 1,800 spectators, which makes grandstand events not feasible.

Q: I am a vendor – what should I do?

A: The Fair Board Director that is responsible for your area will be contacting you shortly. At this point, we will not be able to host vendors during the 2020 Fulton County Junior Fair.

Q: Will I be able to come and get Fair Food?

A: We will be talking with some of our local organizations to see if they are interested in coming out to the Fairgrounds on select weekends in the summer to participate in a Fulton County Food Fair. All CDC and state guidelines will need to be adhered to. We are discussing what this might look like and if it is feasible. As far as during the Fair, the 2020 Fulton County Junior Fair, will be open to youth with animal exhibitions and their immediate family members, Fulton County Jr. Fair Advisors including 4-H Advisors and Agricultural Education Teachers, and other pre-designated volunteers

Q: What about the Jr. Fair youth with Still Projects?

A: The Fulton County Jr. Fair and Ohio State University Extension-Fulton County are working together to develop a virtual display of Junior Fair still projects.

Q: How do I keep track of possible upcoming events at the Fairgrounds throughout the summer and the 2020 Fulton County Junior Fair?

A: The Fulton County Fair Board will be making announcements and updates as they become available on our social media outlets as well as our website: www.FultonCouuntyFair.com.

–PRESS RELEASE