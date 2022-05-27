Fulton County Grandy Jury Returns Indictments Against 14 Individuals

PRESS RELEASE – On May 23, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

KAYLEE M. OVERMEYER, age 31, of Morenci, MI, was indicted on two counts of Theft and two counts of Forgery. On or about November 25, 2021, she allegedly stole coins. On March 12, 2022 to March 13, 2022, she allegedly stole-blank checks, and then she allegedly forged said checks. 22CR53.

DAVID P. MATTIN, age 41, of Lyons, OH, was indicted on two counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. On or about April 23, 2022, he allegedly operated a motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol, and he allegedly refused to submit to a breathalyzer test. 22CR45.

CORBLEY J. DUKE, JR., age 56, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Breaking & Entering and one count of Theft. On or about December 18, 2019, to December 19, 2019, he allegedly trespassed in an unoccupied structure in Delta, and stole chainsaws, tools and other miscellaneous items. 22CR56.

LARRY D. SCOTT, age 58, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer, one count of Tampering With Evidence, one count of Possession of Cocaine, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. On or about April 28, 2022, he allegedly failed to comply with an order or signal from a police officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop. He also allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation. Lastly, he allegedly possessed cocaine and methamphetamine and transported methamphetamine for later sale. 22CR46.

RUBEN J. KUNKLE, age 32, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on two counts of Possession of Cocaine. On or about March 28, 2022 and April 7, 2022, he allegedly possessed cocaine. 22CR57.

RAYMAR C. GASTON, age 34, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Falsification to Obtain a Concealed Handgun License. On or about May 3, 2022, he allegedly made a false statement in an application filed with a county sheriff in order to obtain a concealed handgun license. 22CR54.

JUSTIN T. SMITH, age 38, of Leesburg, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about November 8, 2021, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 22CR50.

CHAD M. SANFORD, age 45, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about April 8, 2022, he allegedly possessed cocaine. 22CR58.

WILLIAM R. SCHERMBECK, age 63, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about January 3, 2022, he allegedly possessed cocaine. 22CR51.

ANNE C. GLASSER, age 30, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about December 20, 2021, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 22CR55.

JEREMY A. WILLIAMS, age 33, of Morenci, MI, was indicted on one count of Permitting Drug Abuse and one count of Trafficking in Heroin. On or about November 24, 2020, he allegedly permitted his vehicle to be used in the selling of heroin. 22CR47.

BRANDY M. HAYNES, age 41, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about December 22, 2021, she allegedly possessed tramadol. 22CR52.

DANIEL D. COMBS, age 59, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. On or about May 12, 2022, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. 22CR48.

MICHAEL A. WALLACE, age 37, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, one count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability. On or about January 5, 2022 to February 24, 2022, he allegedly possessed cocaine and methamphetamine, and allegedly transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. He also allegedly, not having been relieved from disability and having been previously convicted of a felony offense of violence, possessed a loaded firearm. 22CR49.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.