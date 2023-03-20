Fundraising Efforts Underway For Bryan Resident Alek Bell After Bone Marrow Transplant

FUNDRAISING … Alek Bell, pictured, recently went through a rare lifesaving bone marrow transplant. Alek's parents, John and Heidi, are partnering with COTA, a national charity organization to raise $75,000, because of the expensive transplant. (PHOTO COURTESY OF CARRIE MILLER, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

Bryan resident Alek Bell received a lifesaving bone marrow transplant on February 13. Seeing as how transplants are often an expensive ordeal, Alek's parents, Heidi and John Bell, have partnered with the Children's Organ Transplant Association (COTA) to help raise funds for transplant related expenses.