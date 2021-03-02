Funeral Services Scheduled For National Resource Officer Jason Lagore

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A funeral procession will be held Wednesday morning in honor of Natural Resource Officer Jason Lagore who died in the line of duty. The procession will follow a private funeral service with full honors, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

WHAT: Funeral Service & Procession for Officer Jason Lagore

WHERE: Bible Baptist Church; 55 Megan Drive; Wilmington, Ohio 45177

WHEN: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 10:00 a.m.

There will be limited capacity at the church for the general public due to social distancing requirements. Media is welcome to attend the procession but will not be permitted inside the church or at the gravesite out of respect for Officer Lagore’s family.

The procession route is as follows:

From the church (Bible Baptist 55 Megan Drive Wilmington Ohio) procession will be turning right onto State Route 22 and 3

From St. Rt. 22 and 3, right turn onto State Route 380

From State Route 380, left turn onto State Route 73

From State Route 73, right turn onto Corwin Road

Enter Miami Cemetery off Corwin Avenue in Corwin

The funeral will be streamed live here.