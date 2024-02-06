Gallery 317 In Bryan Receives Grant To Refurbish Property

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERGRANT AWARDED … The Bryan Area Foundation and Bryan Development awarded a forgivable loan to Gallery 317 to help them refurbish the 317 West Butler Street, Bryan, Ohio, property. Proprietors Paul and Sheryl Combs envision the historic home being an art gallery, studio space, and community art experience when all the exterior and interior renovations are complete. The forgivable loan will assist them in accomplishing this goal and add another destination location to the City of Bryan, furthering the economic growth of the town. Pictured during the forgivable loan presentation are Paul and Sheryl Combs, Bryan Development representative Mike Sheeran, and Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller. This is the ninth forgivable loan that has been awarded and continues to aid in transforming downtown Bryan buildings into thriving businesses. To learn more about the program, please visit https://www.bryanareafoundation.org/forgivable-loan-program/.