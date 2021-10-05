Gary Estes (1947-2021)

Gary D. Estes, age 73, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital. He was born December 10, 1947 in Mexico, Missouri to Herbert Roy and Viola (Bunch) Estes.

Gary graduated from Holland High School, and on July 1, 1966 he married his beloved wife, Mary Champion. Gary worked as a Tool and Die Maker for the Ford Motor Company, retiring in 2007.

Gary was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Swanton. He had a passion for keeping a well manicured yard.

He loved working on cars and racing them with his sons at Oakshade Raceway. Gary took pride in his family, and you could find him at all of his granddaughters softball games.

In the winter, he looked forward going up north and snowmobiling with his family and friends.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary; children, Gary Estes, II, Kimberly Estes and Shane (Amy) Estes; grandchildren, Gary Estes, III, Olivia Rompf and Samuel Estes. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Roy Estes.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, where a memorial service will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 620 Dodge Street, Swanton, OH 43558.

Arrangements entrusted to Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631). Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com