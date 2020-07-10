Georgia Expands Hospital Beds With Virus Cases At Daily High

By Jeff Amy and Russ Bynum, Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday that Georgia would increase hospital bed capacity as hospitalizations from COVID-19 surge and the state set a new single-day record for confirmed coronavirus infections

The state will contract for 100 new hospital beds at an unnamed Atlanta-area hospital and will reactivate a hospital at the mammoth state-owned convention center in downtown Atlanta, the Republican governor’s office announced Friday.

The moves came as confirmed infections and hospitalizations from the coronavirus kept jumping. The number of new confirmed cases reported Friday in Georgia was nearly 4,500, surpassing the old daily record by more than 1,000. Experts say many more people are infected, but never get confirmed through testing.

Independent of the level of testing, the increasing number of people in the hospital continues to show that the situation is worsening. The number of people hospitalized with the respiratory illness rose above 2,400 on Friday, more than doubling in the past two weeks.

Kemp spokeswoman Candice Broce, in an email to reporters, said that as backlogged commercial testing services continue to report results, Georgia expects the number of cases to keep climbing.

“Following a drop-off in specimens collected over the holiday weekend, we now expect a trend of higher case numbers as new results arrive,” she wrote.

More than 111,000 cases have now been confirmed in Georgia, with the number of confirmed deaths rising Friday to 2,965. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. Most people recover, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

The rising number of cases is causing a reaction across Georgia. Local governments continue to break ranks with Kemp and order people to wear masks in their areas. Savannah-Chatham County Superintendent Ann Levett told reporters Friday that rising infections have made it unsafe to open classrooms in the 37,000-student district. She said she would ask the school board next week to continue online classes and other virtual learning options when the new school year starts in August.

“It is very difficult to ignore the fact that cases are continuing to rise and they are rising exponentially,” Levett said, adding that school officials are “morally obligated” to protect students from infection.

In Savannah and surrounding Chatham County, more than 2,300 infections have been confirmed — more than 10 times the number of cases the county had reported when Georgia began reopening April 24. Chatham County’s death toll since then has increased more than sixfold to 38.

Georgia’s largest school districts have typically been letting at least some parents choose between in-person and online classes. But 19 of the 25 largest districts plan to offer five-day-a-week classes to any student desiring them beginning sometime in August. Beyond Savannah-Chatham, Bibb County plans to delay the start of classes until after Labor Day. In suburban Atlanta, Clayton County and Rockdale County plan to welcome reduced numbers of students beginning in September. Atlanta and DeKalb County haven’t yet announced plans.

Broce said Georgia is also negotiating for additional capacity to process more tests on its own, reducing reliance on private labs.

Although hospitalizations have soared, there has not been a corresponding increase in deaths, although some experts warn that could change because deaths usually trail hospitalizations. Broce, though said that “the patient profile is much different than that of early spring” with patients usually younger, healthier and staying in the hospital for less time, thanks in part to treatment advances. She wrote that the state is seeking to increase beds in part because hospitals are trying to continue providing elective treatment, averting the financial pain and employee furloughs when revenue nosedived this spring after elective treatments were banned.

The state in April had set up a 200-bed overflow hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center, but dismantled it, sending some beds into storage and others to Milledgeville. The state has also set up smaller overflow pods in Albany, Gainesville, Macon and Rome. Broce said the state continues to pay for and provide extra nurses to “dozens” of health care facilities across Georgia under a contract with a private staffing company.

___

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia