Giordano’s Applies To Come To Fort Wayne

By: Jeremy Scott

If you are a fan of authentic Chicago style deep dish pizza, but can’t make the 3-hour drive to the Windy City, Fort Wayne may soon have the solution to your problem.

An application has been submitted to the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission for a new Giordano’s location that would open up on the north side of Fort Wayne. According to WANE TV the application was submitted by “Stuffed Za LLC” and shows the restaurant would open at 10180 Diebold Road, right off the I-469/I-69 split in North Ft Wayne.

A hearing for the proposal is scheduled for September 9th. As of right now, no opening date has been announced. The first Giordano’s opened on Chicago’s eastside in 1974, and rapidly grew to over 51 restaurants in the state. Giordano’s has also opened 4 restaurants in Indiana, one in Holland Michigan, and one in Columbus.

