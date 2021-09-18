Gloria Smith (1940-2021)

Gloria (Eicher) Smith, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. She was born in Swanton on Jan. 22, 1940, to the late Lillian Irene (Leu) and Orville Eicher.

Gloria was a graduate of Pettisville High School. She had been a resident of Wauseon, then Delta, for many years prior to living at Ayden Healthcare (formerly Heartland of Ohio) in Wauseon for the last four years.

She was a longtime member of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon. She was formerly married to Donald R. Smith of Wauseon, and he preceded her in death.

Gloria is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Roy) Blackburn of Brandon, Fla., and a son, Curtis (Crystal) Smith of Phoenix, Ariz.; a sister, Dianne Schleuter; and a grandchild, Robert.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Eicher, and a sister, Betty (Eicher) Roth.

A memorial is being planned for October at Emmaus Lutheran Church, the date to be specified in the near future.

Blackburn Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com.