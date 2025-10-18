“Good For The Dogs, Good For The People”: Williams County’s Goldie Newman Dog Park Celebrates Grand Opening

PHOTO BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

NEW DOG PARK … (Left to Right) Bart Westfall, Todd Roth, Terry Rummel, Steve Humphrey, Amy Miller, and Bob Tressler celebrate the official opening of the Goldie Newman Dog Park located in Bryan, Ohio.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Williams County residents and their four-legged companions have a new place to play following the official ...