Governor DeWine Delivers Virtual Address To Miami University’s Class Of 2020

(OXFORD, Ohio)— Governor Mike DeWine this weekend gave a virtual commencement address for Miami University’s online graduation ceremonies. Governor DeWine was originally scheduled to be the speaker for the in-person ceremony in Oxford. which was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a quote from the address by Governor DeWine:

“Each of you graduating today has such great opportunities ahead to be bold and take some chances on life. Along the way, you will face tough, life-changing decisions. You will face disappointments and challenges and losses. But when you do, know that — sometimes — the best is yet to come!

“We will come out of this. We will be stronger. Our scientists and our business people — and among them now many of today’s graduates — will be the ones to find new treatments and a vaccine and innovative and creative economic solutions. “

Governor DeWine and his wife, First Lady Fran DeWine, are both graduates of Miami University. This year three of their grandsons are members of the Miami class of 2020. In addition to their grandsons, four of the DeWines’ children and a son-in-law are Miami graduates. Next fall, the DeWines’ granddaughter and grandson will be attending Miami.

