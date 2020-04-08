Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted Create Ohio Office Of Small Business Relief

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the creation of the Office of Small Business Relief within the Ohio Development Services Agency. The Office will coordinate state efforts to identify and provide direct support for Ohio’s nearly 950,000 small businesses.

The Office will initially focus on three key areas:

It will serve as the state’s designated agency for administrating federal recovery funds awarded to Ohio for small business support and recovery.

It will work with federal, state, and local partners to evaluate and determine possible regulatory reforms that encourage employment and job creation.

It will coordinate efforts of the Ohio Small Business Development Centers and Minority Business Assistance Centers at local levels.

Resources for small businesses are available online at coronavirus.ohio.gov/businesshelp. New services and support identified by the Office of Small Business Relief will be added to the site.