Governor DeWine Orders Flags In Williams County To Half Staff In Honor Of Fallen Soldier

This morning at 10:00am Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following declaration:

“In honor of the life and service of Private First Class Brandon J. Kreischer, of Stryker, Ohio, I hereby proclaim, by the authority vested in me as the Governor of the State of Ohio by the Ohio Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Williams County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffle Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower today, and will remain until sunset on the day of his funeral. On this the 31st day of July 2019.”

With very heavy hearts, the Williams County Commissioners would like everyone to take a moment to honor, one of our very own Hometown Hero’s – Brandon Kreischer. Brandon lost his life paying the ultimate sacrifice during his tour in Afghanistan. Kreischer was a 2018 graduate from Bryan High School. He joined the Army in June 2018 and completed Basic Combat Training, Advanced Individual Training and Airborne School at Fort Benning, Georgia, before being assigned to 1-505th PIR as a rifleman. His awards and decorations include the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terror Service Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Basic Parachutist Badge. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Kreischer Family and friends, especially his wife, unborn son and parents.

Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. John 15:13

“Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world. A veteran does not have that problem.” – Ronald Reagan

