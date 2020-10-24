Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered For Hamilton County Corporal Adam McMillan

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In honor of the life and service of Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Adam McMillan, who died yesterday as a result of injuries sustained in an on-duty traffic accident, Governor DeWine has ordered that all United States and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Hamilton County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes Tower effective immediately.

Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his interment. All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.

–PRESS RELEASE