Ohio: Governor DeWine’s Decision On Fall Sports Expected Early In The Week

During his August 13 news briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was asked about fall sports in Ohio schools, and if any decisions had been made on allowing the contests to go forward. An official announcement is expected on August 18.

During his news briefing Thursday, DeWine said that he and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have been working with the Ohio High School Athletic Association to make sports safe as possible for students and fans, and that will necessitate guidelines, including restrictions on the amount of fans at sporting events.

DeWine said that he has confidence in coaches to stress responsibility and to instill safety measures in their student athletes, “But it’s also important what young people do when they’re not playing, when they’re home, when they’re out and about.”

“So, I think having coaches focus on that, we always look to our coaches for leadership, in the era of the pandemic and fighting the coronavirus, is probably their most important job.”

It will ultimately be up to the schools and parents if sports will be played this fall, DeWine said, adding, “We want the athletes to compete. We want the young people to have their season, but we want to do it as safely as possible.”

“This will be a little disruptive for some people, but what we want to make sure that parents, and people who mean a lot to that particular child have the opportunity to see them.”

Earlier in the day the Columbus City Schools District announced it had suspended all in-person interscholastic athletics and extracurricular activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision that followed the April 11 agreement by the presidents of the Big Ten to postpone the 2020 college football season, with hopes to play the season in the spring of 2021.