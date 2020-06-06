Governor Mike DeWine Issues Three Reprieves Of Execution

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following three reprieves of execution:

Kareem Jackson, who was scheduled to be executed on September 16, 2020. The new date of execution has been moved to September 15, 2022.

Stanley Fitzpatrick, who was scheduled to be executed on October 14, 2020. The new date of execution has been moved to February 15, 2023.

David Sneed, who was scheduled to be executed on December 9, 2020. The new date of execution has been moved to April 19, 2023.

Governor DeWine is issuing these reprieves due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans.

–PRESS RELEASE