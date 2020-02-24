Governor Signs Bill Allowing Motorcyclists Ear Protection

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill under which motorcyclists in Ohio would be allowed to wear earphones or earplugs while riding to ward off hearing loss.

The House and Senate previously approved the legislation, which would prohibit motorcyclists from listening to music or other entertainment while wearing the ear protection. The Republican DeWine signed it into law Friday, and it takes effect in 90 days.

Noise from the wind and engines can produce severe hearing loss for motorcyclists, said Sen. Rob McColley, a Republican from Napoleon in northwestern Ohio.

There was no public opposition and proponents said riders would still be able to hear sirens and car horns.