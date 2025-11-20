Grace Community Church Provides Thanksgiving Food Boxes

PHOTO BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

VOLUNTEER EFFORT… Sam Byroads puts canned items into a box designated for the Grace Cares Thanksgiving Food Box event at Grace Community Church on Wednesday, November 19.

By: John Fryman

For many years, Grace Community Church of Bryan has stepped up to provide food boxes for those in need throughout the Thanksgiving holiday seaso...