High School Girls Basketball Roundup For January 12, 2023

GOLDEN BEARS LEADING SCORER … Reese Grothaus squeezes off a shot in the lane over the Delta defense. Grothaus paced Bryan with three triples on her way to 17 points. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

Bryan 61 Delta 38

DELTA – The Lady Bears (12-1, 2-0 NWOAL) had the touch from deep with nine triples led by three each from Ella Rau and Reese Grothaus in a 61-38 trouncing of Delta.

Grothaus added four buckets from two-point range for 17 points on the night, Rau finished with 12, and Ella Voight had 11.

Delta (1-1 5-8) put two players in double figures as Khloe Weber registered 15 and Grace Munger tallied 13.

BRYAN (61) – Zimmerman 0; Thiel 9; Voigt 11; Grothaus 17; Brown 0; Rau 12; Smith 3; Arnold 5; Langenderfer 4; Alspaugh 0; Mossburg 0; Vollmer 0; Blevins 0; Totals: 14-9-6 – 61

DELTA (38) – Weber 15; Munger 13; Burres 2; Friess 1; Haas 0; Sprow 5; Lamb 0; Gillen 2; Smith 0; Risner 0; Totals: 14-3-1 – 38

BRYAN 13 15 18 15 – 61

DELTA 8 7 7 16 – 38

JUNIOR VARSITY: Bryan, 40-22

Wauseon 47 Swanton 22

SWANTON – Wauseon outscored Swanton 33-7 in the first and third quarters combined to lead them in a 47-22 win at Swanton.

Hayley Meyer fronted Wauseon (8-6, 1-1 NWOAL) with five field goals and 4/4 at the foul line for 14 points while Mackenzie Stasa and Aizlynn Coronado each had 10.

Alaina Pelland and Katlyn Floyd had five points apiece for the Bulldogs (7-6, 0-2).

WAUSEON (47) – Stasa 10; Tester 0; Strain 2; Pelok 0; Coronado 10; B. Rupp 0; Hamilton 0; S. Rupp 0; Leatherman 0; Kay. Ehrsam 2; Marugan 9; Meyer 14; Kar. Ehrsam 0; Totals: 17-2-7 -47

SWANTON (22) – Shinaver 0; Finfera 3; Gowing 3; Nelson 0; Bettinger 0; Floyd 5; LaGrange 0; Yeager 2; Manning 4; Keiser 0; Carrizales 0; Pelland 5; Haselman 0; Totals: 5-4-0 -22

WAUSEON 15 5 18 9 – 47

SWANTON 2 5 5 10 – 22

JUNIOR VARSITY: Swanton, 32-31

Patrick Henry 54 Evergreen 52

HAMLER – The Vikings (8-6, 0-2 NWOAL) flirted with the upset at the House of Heat, leading 40-36 after three quarters before Patrick Henry (10-2, 2-0) stormed back in the final frame for a 54-52 win.

The Patriots’ rally was keyed by four of their nine treys as a team coming in the fourth led by two from Carys Crossland.

Kya Seemann knocked down four shots on the night from deep to pace the Patriots with 16 points.

Evergreen’s attack was led by Addison Ricker with 18, Macy Chamberlin had 17, and Lucy Serna netted 10.

EVERGREEN (52) – Smallman 0; Gleckler 4; Br. Sintobin 0; Vaculik 0; Serna 10; Emmitt 3; Lumbrezer 0; Ricker 18; Chamberlin 17; Totals: 15-6-4 – 52

PATRICK HENRY (54) – Nelson 4; Crossland 8; Boyer 2; Seemann 16; Weber 2; Haas 0; M. Prigge 5; Christman 9; Schwab 0; K. Prigge 8; Totals: 10-9-7 – 54

EVERGREEN 15 11 14 12 – 52

PATRICK HENRY 13 4 19 18 – 54

JUNIOR VARSITY: Evergreen, 34-31

Liberty Center 43 Archbold 40

LIBERTY CENTER – Archbold (7-7 (0-2 NWOAL) battled back in the second half from a 23-14 halftime deficit before falling 43-40 to Liberty Center (13-1, 2-0).

Sophie Rupp topped the Bluestreaks, who were 8/19 at the charity stripe, with 15 points and five rebounds.

ARCHBOLD (40) – Rupp 15; McQuade 4; Grime 8; Perez 6; Pedraza 2; Mello 0; Thiel 5; Totals: 10-4-8 – 40

LIBERTY CENTER (43) – Giesige 4; Gray 6; E. Mohler 4; Armey 12; H. Mohler 1; Keller 0; Jones 2; Blanton 14; Totals: 17-1-6 – 43

ARCHBOLD 9 5 12 14 – 40

LIBERTY CENTER 8 15 8 12 – 43

JUNIOR VARSITY: Archbold, 31-14

Edgerton 52 Paulding 45

PAULDING – The Bulldogs raced to a 21-11 lead after one quarter as they picked up their first GMC win of the season 52-45.

Freshman Alivia Farnham paced Edgerton (3-10, 1-2 GMC) with a game-high 22 points and Addie Cape added 13.

EDGERTON (52) – Ritter 2; Smith 4; Swank 4; Cape 13; Stuut 0; Farnham 22; Warner 0; Everetts 7; Totals: 10-6-14 – 52

PAULDING (45) – Pease 13; Bermejo 1; Bakle 2; Suffel 7; Schlatter 7; Kuckuck 11; Barton 4; Totals: 16-2-7 – 45

EDGERTON 21 11 11 9 – 52

PAULDING 11 9 13 12 – 45

Holgate 46 Montpelier 35

HOLGATE – Holgate (7-7, 3-0 BBC) owned a 14-3 advantage at the foul line to carry the Tigers to 46-35 win at home over Montpelier.

Mandy Taylor’s four field goals gave her a team-high eight points for Montpelier (7-7, 2-1) with Kelsie Bumb and Meara McGee each adding seven.

MONTPELIER (35) – Bumb 7; Hillard 4; Humbarger 0; McGee 7; Mahan 0; Grime 0; Taylor 8; Hopper 4; Uribes 5; Totals: 13-2-3 -35

HOLGATE (46) – Tijerina 3; O. Blaker 10; Wilhelm 8; Schuller 2; Altman 9; I. Blaker 9; Clark 5; Fritz 0; Totals: 10-4-14 – 46

MONTPELIER 7 4 12 12 – 35

HOLGATE 11 10 13 12 – 46

JUNIOR VARSITY: Holgate, 24-8 (2 quarters)

Pettisville 39 North Central 19

PETTISVILLE – A 14-0 first quarter for Pettisville (9-6, 1-2 BBC) set the tone in a 39-19 win over the Eagles.

Pettisville held North Central to just 6/25 (24%) shooting on the night and forced 24 turnovers by the Eagles.

Ellie Griser had 11 points to top the Blackbirds while Isabelle Burnett had six to lead North Central (1-13, 0-3).

NORTH CENTRAL (19) – Meyers 4; Burnett 6; Stewart 0; Cruz 2; Zimmerman 2; Turner 1; Dominguez 2; Wright 2; Reyome 0; Frame 0; Totals: 6-0-7 – 19

PETTISVILLE (39) – Grieser 11; Klopfenstein 0; Bennett; Grimm 3; Strauss 0; Fox 0; Miller 7; King 0; Beck 6; Crawford 8; Blosser 0; Wiemken 4. Totals: 15-2-3 – 39

N. CENTRAL 0 6 7 6 – 19

PETTISVILLE 14 2 12 11 – 39

JUNIOR VARSITY: Pettisville, 28-10.

Hilltop 60 Fayette 34

WEST UNITY – Hilltop (10-4, 3-0 BBC) pulled away after leading 26-18 at halftime with a 34-16 second half in their BBC win over Fayette.

Mia Hancock led all scorers with 25 points helped by five makes from long range and Libbie Baker had 19 for Hilltop.

Demi Storrs connected on three triples for nine points to front the Fayette (1-13, 0-3) effort.

FAYETTE (34) – Sinks 1; D. Storrs 9; Kovar 8; Powers 3; Gorsuch 2; Fetterman 2; Brown 4; K. Storrs 2; Ramay 3; Totals: 7-5-5 – 34

HILLTOP (60) – Brown 7; Dickinson 4; Routt 0; Baker 19; VanArsdalen 0; Bailey 5; Hancock 25. Totals: 16-6-10 – 60

FAYETTE 6 12 4 12 – 34

HILLTOP 14 12 13 21 – 60

JUNIOR VARSITY: Fayette, 47-8

Stryker 52 Edon 29

STRYKER – Sage Woolace followed her 25-point performance on Tuesday with 24 points as Stryker (12-2, 3-0 BBC) remained undefeated in the BBC after beating Edon 52-29.

Emma Fulk added a dozen for the Panthers, who took control of the game by blitzing Edon 22-1 in the second quarter.

Natalie Wofford fronted the Bombers (3-10, 0-2) with nine.

EDON (29) – Wofford 9; A. Derck 0; Gr. Ripke 2; Craven 4; Briner 1; M. Derck 1; Hickman 8; Ge. Ripke 2; Gearig 1; Reitzel 1; Owens 0; Totals: 8-1-10 – 29

STRYKER (52) – Froelich 0; Woolace 24; Leupp 1; Ruffer 2; Fulk 12; Ramon 1; Creighton 0; Wickerham 1; Myers 1; Rethmel 7; Oberlin 3. Totals: 8-6-18 – 52

EDON 8 1 8 12 – 29

STRYKER 11 22 8 11 – 52

JUNIOR VARSITY: Stryker, 27-15