Hillsdale College To Hold In-Person Commencement Saturday Against Advice Of Health Officials

By: Sam Fry-Hillsdale Daily News

HILLSDALE — Hillsdale College sent almost all of its students home when it closed its campus in mid-April due to the COVID-19 threat. But now, an estimated 2,600 students, family members and guests will descend on Hillsdale this weekend for a large-scale commencement ceremony over the objections of local health officials.

The prominent conservative college’s decision to follow through with its plans to hold an in-person commencement on Saturday has drawn opposition from officials at the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency, who say a mass influx of people from various regions of the country coming into Hillsdale risks widespread community exposure.

Since the novel coronavirus can be transmitted by infected people before they begin exhibiting symptoms, there’s no way of knowing how many infected individuals could be among the thousands the college is bringing in, Hillsdale County health officer Rebecca Burns said Thursday in an interview.

“It just puts the Hillsdale community at increased risk,” she said. “I would assume these people are staying in our hotels and eating in our restaurants and potentially visiting our stores, so all of that puts people that work and live in Hillsdale at increased risk.”

Burns said Hillsdale College notified her on Tuesday of its plans to go ahead with the commencement ceremony. She said the college has been in contact with the health agency about its plans to reopen for fall classes, but added that Tuesday’s phone call was the first time she was personally informed of its decision to go through with this weekend’s graduation activities.

Hillsdale College originally planned on holding commencement on May 9, but postponed it to July 18 due to the ongoing COVID-19 threat. Admission to Saturday’s commencement ceremony is by ticket only and it is closed to the public and members of the press. Ticketing will be contactless and handled electronically.

In preparing for the rescheduled event, Hillsdale College undertook a number of precautions that “either meet or exceed those recommended by the World Health Organization,” according to a Thursday press release. College officials contacted Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s team more than a month prior to the event and have communicated with the state Attorney General’s Office and local law enforcement and health officials about the planned ceremony, the release states.

The ceremony itself will take place outdoors in pre-positioned seating where social distancing can take place, and if it is moved inside it will be held in a venue large enough to allow adequate spacing between guests, the college says.

Among the many precautions the college is taking, all attendees will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and have their temperatures checked. Masks will be required in compliance with Whitmer’s executive order, and signage directing mask usage will be prominently displayed. Masks will be provided for those who do not have them. In collaboration with Hillsdale Hospital, health stations will be located on-site and staffed by nurses to help with any health concerns that arise.

Additionally, attendees who have COVID-19 symptoms or who have been in contact with anyone infected have been instructed not to come, as well as individuals who are most susceptible to COVID-19.

Thursday’s release characterizes Hillsdale College’s commencement as an “expressive activity” protected by the First Amendment and filled with rich symbolism and meaning.

“Commencement is the most significant event in the life of a college,” it quotes Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn, as saying. “As old as the first universities, this milestone represents the conclusion of the College’s labor and also inaugurates an even greater undertaking: each graduate’s commencing to live a good and happy life in accordance with the highest principles, a life for which they have spent four years preparing.”

Despite the college informing her of its preparations and the precautions it is taking to minimize risk, Burns said she can’t endorse an event that could jeopardize the community’s safety.

“I have no words for how disappointing it is to me that the college would put the Hillsdale Community at such risk,” she wrote in an email to Hillsdale County officials, which the Hillsdale Daily News obtained.

In the email, Burns said she was told approximately 2,600 people will attend. Hillsdale College Spokeswoman Emily Stack Davis said Thursday via text that she couldn’t confirm attendance numbers.

During Thursday’s interview Burns expounded on the frustration she and her colleagues are feeling, and said it’s “disheartening” to see local groups holding large events while health department staff are working overtime to help prevent the continued spread of COVID-19 in the three counties that the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency serves.

In addition to Hillsdale College’s planned commencement, Hillsdale’s American Patriot Parade on July 3, which drew several hundred attendees to the city’s downtown, drew similar condemnation from the health department.

“Our nurses are putting in long and extra hours to try and stop transmission and they are now starting to be met with individuals who don’t want to cooperate,” Burns said. “Then we have large events bringing large numbers of people here, and it’s really difficult on the public health staff who are trying so hard to make sure that people in our counties are safe.”

Hillsdale City Police Chief Scott Hephner said Thursday morning that his department will not take any preemptive action regarding the commencement ceremony, which is being held on property owned by the college, but did not rule out the possibility of making contact with Hillsdale College officials afterwards if any direct violations of the governor’s executive orders are reported. The department has not issued any citations for violations of the executive orders so far, he said, although they’ve worked with several area businesses and community organizations seeking clarification on the governor’s mandates.

Hillsdale College is among the first postsecondary institutions in the region to hold an in-person commencement. Nearby Adrian College rescheduled its commencement to Oct. 4, to take place during its homecoming week, and Jackson College scrapped its planned May 2 graduation entirely, although it continues to look for another way to celebrate its students’ achievements.

Saturday’s commencement ceremony comes as Michigan is seeing a resurgence in coronavirus cases. Michigan officials reported 891 new confirmed cases Wednesday, the highest single-day increase since May 14. Hillsdale County had 198 confirmed cases and 25 deaths as of Wednesday. The vast majority of those deaths stem from a severe outbreak at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center.

During a press conference Wednesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said if current trends continue some parts of the state will have to move back to the third phase of her office’s reopening plan, which means parts of the economy that just reopened recently could be shut down again.

“What I can tell you is that if the numbers keep going where they’re going, it’s going to be very problematic, and we may very likely have to take some steps backward,” she said.

Tom Conner, a retired Hillsdale history professor, will deliver the commencement address. It will be titled, “The World Hasn’t Changed,” according to the Hillsdale Collegian, the college’s student newspaper.