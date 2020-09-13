Hundreds Gather To Mourn Slain Nebraska Police Officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Hundreds gathered along a processional route Saturday with flags waving to pay their respects to a slain Nebraska police officer.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that the procession for Luis “Mario” Herrera left shortly after 8:30 a.m. from a Lincoln funeral home with police motorcycles in the lead. The procession arrived about 45 minutes later at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where officers from dozens of agencies were waiting. After the funeral, a procession took Herrera to Calvary Cemetery, where a private burial was held.

Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, died on Monday, nearly two weeks after he was shot as he sought to serve an arrest warrant on 17-year-old Felipe Vazquez in the March stabbing death of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka. Authorities have tied at least three people to Varejcka’s death.

Vazquez was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in Herrera’s death.