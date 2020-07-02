In Last Minute Move, Delta Cancels Fireworks

Village of Delta officials in cooperation with the Delta Eagles as sponsors of the 2020, July 4th Fireworks show scheduled for July 11, 2020, have decided it is in the best interest of the community to cancel this event.

With a continued interest in the health and safety of our residents, recent increases in the COVID-19 cases raise concerns, such an event may have a very negative impact for Delta with possible consequences outweighing the benefits.

We apologize and we appreciate your understanding.

–PRESS RELEASE