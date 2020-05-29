IN PICTURES: Michigan Faithful Gather For Prayer Against Virus

Posted By: Newspaper Staff
May 29, 2020
Rachel Moore, of Grand Rapids, prays during a day of prayer at the Michigan State Capitol, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in downtown Lansing, Mich. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)
Sonya Bell of Mount Morris, Mich., joins in during a day of prayer at the Michigan State Capitol, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in downtown Lansing, Mich. “I’m here to pray from my state and my country, for justice, liberty, and constitutional rights,” Bell said. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)
Pastor Randy Royston, of New Hope Community Church in Charlotte, kneels in prayer Thursday, May 28, 2020, during a day of prayer at the Michigan State Capitol in downtown Lansing, Mich. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)
