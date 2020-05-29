IN PICTURES: Michigan Residents Gather For “Rally Against Hate”

Posted By: Newspaper Staff
May 29, 2020
Stephen Alexander of Okemos, Linda Lee Tarver of Lansing, and Kortney Redmond pose for a selfie Thursday, May 28, 2020, in front of the Michigan State Capitol in downtown Lansing, Mich. during the “Rally against Hate” protest. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)
Rick Ector of Detroit, Mich., organizer of the “Rally against Hate” pictured Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the State Capitol in downtown Lansing, Mich. Thursday, May 28, 2020. The event was a rally against hate and crimes of violence, especially those directed at people of color,” according to the group’s event page. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)
Marcus Weldon of Detroit speaks Thursday, May 28, 2020, during the “Rally against Hate” event at the Michigan State Capitol in downtown Lansing, Mich. The event was organized by the group “Blacks and Latinos Against Racist Empowerment (BLARE) in response to the Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor killings. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)
People pose for photos Thursday, May 28, 2020, in front of the Michigan State Capitol in downtown Lansing, Mich. following the “Rally against Hate” protest. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)
