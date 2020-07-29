In Pictures: Support The Blue (Police) Rally Held In Michigan

Posted By: Newspaper Staff
July 29, 2020
Patricia Neal carries a Back the Blue sign during a law enforcement support rally Tuesday, July 28, 2020, along the bluff in downtown St. Joseph, Mich. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
Law enforcement vehicles drive down Lake Boulevard during a Back the Blue law enforcement support rally Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in downtown St. Joseph, Mich. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
Jeff Petlick joins dozens of supporters during a Back the Blue law enforcement support rally Tuesday, July 28, 2020, along the bluff in downtown St. Joseph, Mich. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
Dozens of supporters begin to gather during the start of a Back the Blue law enforcement rally Tuesday, July 28, 2020, along the bluff in downtown St. Joseph, Mich. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
Dozens of supporters gather during a Back the Blue law enforcement support rally Tuesday, July 28, 2020, along the bluff in downtown St. Joseph, Mich. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
Dozens of supporters gather during a Back the Blue law enforcement support rally Tuesday, July 28, 2020, along the bluff in downtown St. Joseph, Mich. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
