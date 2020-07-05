In Pictures: The White House Presents ‘Salute to America’ In Washington D.C.
-PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE WHITE HOUSE
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch as a 21-gun salute by the Presidential Salute Battery, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), is fired by canons on the Ellispe during a “Salute to America” event on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch as the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team descend during a “Salute to America” event on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
The White House in obscured by Red and Blue smoke floating on the Ellipse during a “Salute to America” event on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the White House during a “Salute to America” event on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the White House during a “Salute to America” event on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a flyover during a “Salute to America” event on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Service members stand on the South Lawn of the White House during a “Salute to America” event with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
People watch a fireworks display from the South Lawn of the White House during a “Salute to America” event with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Donald Trump speaks during a “Salute to America” event on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Military aircraft fly over the White House during a “Salute to America” event with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House during a “Salute to America” event, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
