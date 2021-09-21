Ina Schafer (1952-2021)

Ina Kay Schafer, age 69, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 1:50 P.M. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice after a brief Illness.

A devoted homemaker, she also had worked at the Montpelier Auto Auction for many years. She enjoyed time spent with family, especially her grandchildren and all the holiday gathering with her family.

Ina Kay Schafer was born on July 6, 1952, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of Herbert and Ella Bernice (Kimmel) Gambler. She married Robert E. Schafer on July 26, 1975, in Bryan, and he preceded her in death on January 7, 2015.

Surviving are her daughter, Evelyn (David) Colbert, of Bryan; three grandchildren, Hannah, Colbert and twins Ava and Parker Colbert; one sister, Rita Gambler, of Oak Harbor, Washington; and a half-brother, Raymond “Joe” (Janice) Wygant, of Bryan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, David Dodson; two brothers, Herbert S. Gambler and Bernard Gambler; and one sister, Patty Laney.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Ney Cemetery, Ney, Ohio, with Pastor Don Harris officiating

Due to the ongoing pandemic, those attending are asked to observe social distancing precautions. The family also encourages the use of masks. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, 6817 N State Route 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512.