Indiana Coronavirus Deaths At 17, Indianapolis 500 Postponed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis 50 on Thursday joined a long list of sporting events postponed by the coronavirus, as Indiana reported its death toll from the pandemic has risen by three to 17.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state grew by 170 to 645, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday.

Motorsports giant Roger Penske, who finalized his purchase of IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway earlier this year, announced that the Indianapolis 500 will take place August 23, not May 24, meaning the race won’t run on the Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 1946.

Indiana National Guard members meanwhile began distributing medical supplies to hospitals and county health departments, escorted by state police cruisers. Federal sources sent several truckloads of items to the state health department this week such as masks, face shields and gowns, said Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner.

Health officials have declined to provide details on Indiana hospitals’ intensive care unit capacity and equipment availability. Box said Wednesday that she’s seeing “positive movements” in availability of ICU beds and ventilators in Indiana, but cited confidentiality arrangements with hospitals for not releasing details.

In contrast, officials in neighboring Illinois have provided updates on the number of occupied hospital beds and ventilators in use, as well as projections on what medical services would be needed if the virus outbreak isn’t contained.

Sixty-three employees of a southern Indiana medical center have been placed in quarantine after coming in contact with an infected patient. Officials at Schneck Medical Center in the Jackson County city of Seymour said the employees will be isolated for 14 days, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, whose statewide stay-at-home order took effec t Wednesday, planned a Thursday afternoon coronavirus briefing with other state leaders at the Indiana Statehouse.