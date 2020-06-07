Indiana Mom Pleads Guilty; Son Died After Hours In Hot Car

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A woman who said she was intoxicated and asleep when her 2-year-old son climbed into a car pleaded guilty to a charge related to his death.
Britni Wihebrink, 30, of Daleville pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death. She appeared Wednesday in Delaware County court, the Star Press reported.
Police said Jaxon Stults died while in a hot car outside Wihebrink’s apartment building in September 2018. The boy apparently had left the apartment and entered the car.
Wihebrink will get her sentence on July 1.
