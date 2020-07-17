Indiana Suspends Football Workouts After Several Positive COVID-19 Tests

BLOOMINGTON, Ind- After six team members tested positive for COVID-19, Indiana University has suspended its voluntary football workouts.

The school said it took the steps on Friday, one month after the university began bringing groups of students back to campus for workouts under the guidance of the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group.

The athletic department said it will now “pause” those voluntary workouts.

School officials also said that all athletes who have been participating in workouts have undergone daily medical checks and all workouts have been following CDC guidelines.