Indiana Teen Killed While Dad Tries To Meet Online Buyer

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say an Indiana teenager was fatally shot while accompanying his father to sell an Xbox to an online buyer.
Gary police Commander Jack Hamady says the 16-year-old Merrillville boy was in a car when he was shot Wednesday in Gary. The boy’s father had arranged to sell the Xbox to someone who had connected with him online.
The Post-Tribune says the Lake County coroner’s office identified the victim as Johnny Peluyera. No arrests have been made.
Gary police say online sellers and buyers should meet at a police station parking lot or a public place.
