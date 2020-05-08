Infant Grazed By Bullet In Fort Wayne Drive-By Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A 3-month-old baby riding in a car was grazed by a shot in a drive-by shooting in Fort Wayne, police said.
The infant suffered non-life-threatening injuries after two to four shots were fired into the vehicle from an SUV, Sgt. C. Taylor of the Fort Wayne Police Department said. A bullet grazed the back of the child’s head, but the injuries were not life-threatening, Taylor said.
The shooting occurred about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday while the infant, a 2-year-old and an adult rode in the car, police said.
No other injuries were reported. The suspect got away, police said.
