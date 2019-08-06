Irene Meyer (1930-2019)

Irene L. Meyer, 89, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Goshen Hospital in Indiana with family at her side. She was born March 4, 1930, in Archbold to the late Solomon and Clara (Roth) Beck. On Oct. 29, 1950, she married Paul L. Meyer in Archbold, and he preceded her in death.

A homemaker, Irene was an active member of both Inlet Mennonite and East Goshen Mennonite churches. She attended Pettisville High School.

Survivors include four children, Karen (David) Riegsecker of Greencastle, Pa., Linda (Melvin) Meyer-Esh of Philadelphia, Pa., Joyce (Fred) Driver, of Goshen, Ind., and Timothy (Carol) Meyer of Columbus, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Doris (Roger) Short of Archbold and Richard (Twila) Beck, of Hicksville, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by siblings Beulah Armstrong, Betty Richer, Ilva Bontrager, and Edwin Beck.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at East Goshen Mennonite Church, 17861 State Road 4 in Goshen. A private burial will be held at a later date in Pettisville Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, 1909 S. Main St., Goshen, Ind.

Memorial donations may be given to Mennonite Central Committee or Greencroft Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.

