Isabella Heisinger (1988-2019)

Isabella William Walter Scott Heisinger, age 31, of Toledo, and formerly of Whitehouse, unexpectedly passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Isabella was born in Toledo on March 9, 1988 to William W. Heisinger and Kathleen Godbey. She attended Anthony Wayne High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Toledo.

Isabella enjoyed playing video games, watching Youtube and TV documentaries. Her kind and loving spirit led her to volunteer at various organizations including the Cherry Street Mission and Mission Mall.

Isabella was also active with the LGBTQ Transition Program and the Recovering & Sobriety Support group.

Along with her parents, she is survived by her sisters, Elizabeth (Franklin) Poulson of Delta, Samantha (Greg) Grigsby of Stillwater, OK and Ayla Allen of Delta; grandmother, Eleanore Heisinger; niece, Trinity Jane Poulson and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Isabella was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lena Wheatley and grandfather, Charles Heisinger.

A memorial service celebrating Isabella’s life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to the care of Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 State Hwy 109 in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family care of, Elizabeth Poulson. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

