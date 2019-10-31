Islamic State Leader Buried At Sea, US Says

Posted By: Newspaper Staff October 30, 2019

In this Oct. 24, 2019, photo, released by the U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Airmen check their manifest for military equipment to be loaded onto a cargo plane at Kobani Landing Zone (KLZ), Syria. Pivoting from the dramatic killing of the Islamic State group’s leader, the Pentagon is increasing U.S. efforts to protect Syria’s oil fields from the extremist group as well as from Syria itself and the country’s Russian allies. It’s a new high-stakes mission even as American troops are withdrawn from other parts of the country.(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hammock via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the United States and the Islamic State (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

The head of United States Central Command says Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was buried at sea after a weekend raid on his compound.

Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters Wednesday that al-Baghdadi died after he exploded a suicide vest just before U.S. troops were going to capture him.

McKenzie says two children were killed in the explosion set off by the Islamic State leader.

The U.S. said earlier that three children were killed.

U.S. forces raided the compound in northwestern Syria on Saturday. There were no U.S. casualties.

__Islamic State leader buried at sea, US saysIslamic State leader buried at sea, US says

 

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Islamic State Leader Buried At Sea, US Says"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*