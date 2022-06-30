Jamie “James” Heath (1968-2022)

Facebook

Jamie L. Heath (James) (Bad James), a legend in the concrete world and resident of Maumee, Ohio passed away on May 28, 2022 at the age of 54.

James is survived by his parents Vicky Difrancia, Eugene (Vicki) Heath, Terry (Linda) Davis; his children, James (Sarah) Heath, Autumn Heath, Mandy (Allen) Saunders; His siblings; Shawn Heath, Dallen (Rebecca) Heath, Heather (Brion) Wills, Crystal Duenas, Andrea Davis and Kelly Davis. Along with many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He is predeceased by his brother, Toby Davis; His Grandparents; Gordon (Marva) Royer and Alvin (Doris) Heath.

James was born in Toledo on May 24th, 1968. He graduated from Delta High School. James was a talented and loved Concrete Masonry and a jack of all trades.

He loved fast cars and heavy machinery. There’s not a piece of equipment he couldn’t operate. James loved life and people, you could say he was the life of the party and would make friends no matter were he went.

He may have been known as Bad James but he was a big romantic and caring person.

He loved his family and his children, holidays were his favorite, everyone knows his special Christmas cookies that took him hours but that he loved to make.

He was a great cook and always cooked for other people. James had a love for Harley’s and loved to ride, that was his way of life riding with the wind in his hair.

He loved motocross and the Steelers football team. He was known by his nieces and nephews for his candy bucket he always had filled for them or his popsicles (tacos) he would share on a hot summer day.

He loved to garden and was known for his tomato plants and his flowers he would name. There are not enough words in the world to describe him. He was loved by so many and will be missed by all.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta. The funeral service will immediately follow, starting at 1:00 P.M. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Gardens in Waterville.

Memorial contributions may be given to the benevolence of the family to help with expenses.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.deltfh.com.